Some city leaders question socially inclusive housing project underway in downtown Green Bay
City Center Lofts will add 72 units of workforce housing in downtown Green Bay. Opponents want it moved because 24 units do not have exterior windows.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
OSHA investigating death of Lambeau Field construction worker
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 21, 2023 at 4:41 PM
The carpenter was working in the scoreboard area of the north end of the stadium.
A rift within the Wisconsin Court's conservative wing boils over in handling of gender...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 21, 2023 at 3:52 PM
Justices Brian Hagedorn and Rebecca Bradley sparred over the court's procedures in a case involving a Madison school district gender identity policy.
Victorian weddings are the subject of an exhibit at Noble House Museum in Fish Creek
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 21, 2023 at 3:30 PM
The exhibit includes fragile antique gowns and proper courtship and etiquette of the era.
Wisconsin may not have enough in its jobless fund to cover another recession. Here's what...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 21, 2023 at 11:02 AM
A report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum said Wisconsin may not have enough in its jobless fund to cover unemployment claims during another recession.
Wisconsin foster children often need mental health care to thrive. Why is it hard to help...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 21, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Removed from home, deeply traumatized, foster children often need counseling. But even with activist foster parents, it can be hard to get.
New accessible playground for all ages to open at Otumba Park in Sturgeon Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 21, 2023 at 9:55 AM
A grand opening for the playground will be held this Friday.
Mainly Mauston JV Team Nearly Upsets Adams-Friendship Varsity Baseball Team
by WRJC WebMaster on June 21, 2023 at 3:33 AM
Royall Summer Baseball Team Splits Pair of Woodside League Games Despite being down 3...
by WRJC WebMaster on June 21, 2023 at 3:32 AM
