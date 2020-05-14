Some Brown County bars reopen after state Supreme Court throws out stay-at-home order
Some bars in Brown County were ready to open their doors within hours of the Supreme Court’s ruling.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Reopening Wisconsin: What's open, what's closed, and updates on social distancing...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 14, 2020 at 1:39 AM
Wisconsin had been under a stay-at-home order since March 24. Here is a status update on what's open and what's not.
Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down Wisconsin's stay-at-home order that closed...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 14, 2020 at 1:36 AM
The conservative-controlled court sided with Republican lawmakers who sued over the Democratic governor's order.
Safer-at-home order extended in Brown County after state Supreme Court overturns it
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 14, 2020 at 1:32 AM
Congratulations, seniors. Check out our gallery of graduation photos
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 13, 2020 at 11:57 PM
As this year's seniors miss out on some memorable moments this spring, we want to help put them in the spotlight.
Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order
by Bob Hague on May 13, 2020 at 11:45 PM
The Wisconsin Supreme Court has struck down Governor Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order. The Republican controlled state legislature had sued over the order, contending it was a constitutional overreach by the Democratic governor’s […]
Former Vice President Joe Biden among Obama officials who sought to 'unmask' Michael Flynn
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 13, 2020 at 11:01 PM
U.S. Republican Senators Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Chuck Grassley of Iowa sought the release of the document in a letter to Trump officials.
DOJ identifies Green Bay police officers involved in May 9 fatal shooting
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 13, 2020 at 10:34 PM
Officers Roman J. Trimberger and Nicholas J. Walvort shot the armed man, who died from the injuries.
Wisconsin COVID-19 positive cases up slightly on Wednesday
by Bob Hague on May 13, 2020 at 10:09 PM
The state’s confirmed COVID-19 cases took a slight uptick on Wednesday. After two days with fewer than 200 new confirmed cases, and the lowest percentage of positive tests in a month-and-half, Wisconsin had 291 newly reported cases, with […]
Watch Newsmakers: Coronavirus Edition with UW-Madison epidemiologist Malia Jones
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 13, 2020 at 9:36 PM
USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin health and science reporter Madeline Heim will be talking with UW-Madison epidemiologist Malia Jones.
