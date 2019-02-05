Somali American candidates for Barron City Council believed to be a first for Wisconsin

Early voting has begun in the city of Barron for the primary election for the open at-large seat on the Barron City Council. Three candidates are running for the position, including two Somali American residents, Isaak Mohamed and Faisal Ahmed. They will join Paul Solie on the ballot in the February19th primary, when the field […]

