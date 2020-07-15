Solchenberger, Kenneth age 62 of New Lisbon

Kenneth Solchenberger, age 62, of New Lisbon, Wisconsin passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at his home.

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 18th, 2020 at the Assembly of God Church in Adams, Wisconsin. Pastor Mark Stevens will officiate

