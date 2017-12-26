Soglin to announce run for governor ‘in a few weeks’

Madison Mayor Paul Soglin took to social media on Tuesday, prior to announcing a run for governor. On Facebook and Twitter, the mayor told supporters that social media will play an “important role” as he prepares for an official announcement “in a few weeks.” Soglin is on his third stint as mayor, having first been […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.