Social Security offices closed for in-person servics

All Wisconsin Social Security offices closed Tuesday, for in-person services. The U.S. Social Security Administration encourages accessing services online, including applying for retirement, disability, and Medicare benefits. #BREAKING Due to #COVID19 pandemic, we are closing #SocialSecurity field offices to the public for in-person services, except for certain dire emergencies. More info: https://t.co/psJKReHliu. Please consider using […]

Source: WRN.com





