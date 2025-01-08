Social posts target Democrats’ vote on migrant offenders bill. Here’s why they say they opposed it.
Did 158 Democrats vote against a bill that would bar from the U.S. migrants who have committed sex offenses and domestic abuse? That was the vote count, but there’s more to this story than online posts are sharing. Here’s some context.
Source: Politifacts.com
Minnesota Bank Robber Captured in Wilton
by WRJC WebMaster on January 8, 2025 at 5:54 PM
Gundersen St. Joseph’s meets mission for patients in need. WHA data ranks hospital...
by WRJC WebMaster on January 8, 2025 at 5:51 PM
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 1/7
by WRJC WebMaster on January 8, 2025 at 4:58 PM
Mauston Eases by Richland Center in Girls Basketball
by WRJC WebMaster on January 8, 2025 at 4:57 PM
Hillsboro Girls Basketball Thumps Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on January 8, 2025 at 4:56 PM
Jensen, Dale Allen Age 80 of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on January 8, 2025 at 3:49 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on January 8, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Crash following vehicle pursuit ends up in library construction site (MILWAUKEE) A chase by Milwaukee County Sheriff’s deputies ended up in a construction site. Deputies were pursuing an SUV driven by a 36-year-old man wanted for a burglary […]
Titletown Report for 1/8/2025
by Bill Scott on January 8, 2025 at 11:53 AM
Packers coach Matt LaFleur plans to change his practice plan starting today as they prepare for Sunday’s Wild Card playoff game at Philadelphia – QB Jordan Love said he shouldn’t have to say anything to the team as they prepare for […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on January 8, 2025 at 11:51 AM
7th ranked Marquette rebounds for a 74-66 win over Georgetown in Big East action – The Packers start preparing today for Sunday’s game at Philadelphia – The Badger women’s hockey team remains the unanimous #1 ranked team in […]
