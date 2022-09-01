Social Media – Show ID to buy whipped cream, but not to vote? In New York, that’s misleading
In New York, you need to show identification to buy whipped cream, but not to vote.
Source: Politifacts.com
14 of Wisconsin's best supper clubs, according to readers
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 1, 2022 at 10:27 PM
From Ishnala to Roepke's to Black Otter Supper Club, these supper clubs are some of our readers' favorites across the state.
Lawyer for 14-year-old Chippewa Falls boy accused of killing Lily Peters will seek to...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 1, 2022 at 9:12 PM
The boy, who has not been publicly identified by name, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of sexual assault.
Defense lawyer in Green Bay beheading case asks judge to find Schabusiness not guilty by...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 1, 2022 at 8:30 PM
Taylor Schabusiness had been ruled fit to stand trial in May after a judge heard testimony in which psychologists disagreed on her sanity.
Ginni Thomas, spouse of Justice Clarence Thomas, pressured Wisconsin lawmakers to change...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 1, 2022 at 8:03 PM
Thomas emailed Sen. Kathy Bernier and Rep. Gary Tauchen asking both to "take action to ensure that a clean slate of Electors is chosen for our state."
Green Bay's new license-plate cameras led to arrest of second brother accused in shooting...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 1, 2022 at 7:52 PM
Alejandro Cantu was arrested at an east-side hotel after a license-plate reader helped find his vehicle, police said.
Meet the Press-Gazette's new education reporter Danielle DuClos. Let's talk schools.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 1, 2022 at 7:31 PM
Danielle DuClos joined the Press-Gazette about a month ago to cover education, and she wants to hear from you.
UW Health nurses seeking union recognition on Friday will deliver official notice of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 1, 2022 at 6:15 PM
The purpose of the 10-day notice is to provide for patient safety by allowing UW Health to make preparations such as hiring temporary staff.
Oconto County District Attorney Edward Burke Jr. resigns; Gov. Tony Evers seeks interim DA
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 1, 2022 at 6:07 PM
Burke's retirement comes after Assistant District Attorney Lisa Rowe's resignation in early May.
Sheboygan Lutheran grad reported her former teacher for grooming. The school district...
by Sheboygan Press on September 1, 2022 at 4:44 PM
Marissa Mayer says the school didn't do enough. Anti-harassment policies required for public schools were not mandated for her private school.
