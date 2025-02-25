Social Media – No, Zelenskyy did not ban Truth Social in Ukraine
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “blocked Truth Social in Ukraine.”
Source: Politifacts.com
-
Local Boys Basketball Scores from Monday 2/24
by WRJC WebMaster on February 25, 2025 at 7:12 PM
Royall 52 Hillsboro 29 New Lisbon 73 Brookwood 58 Necedah 64 Wonewoc-Center 53 Bangor 84 Cashton 59 Wisconsin Rapids 66 Tomah 53 Stevens Point Pacelli 71 Adams-Friendship 53
-
Defense Allows Royall to Claim 2nd Straight Outright SBC Boys Title
by WRJC WebMaster on February 25, 2025 at 7:11 PM
The Royall Panthers won their 2nd straight outright conference championship defeating Hillsboro 52-29 Monday night. Royall finishes their regular season undefeated at 24-0 overall and 14-0 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference. Royall used a […]
-
Mile Bluff Medical Center hosts monthly diabetes discussions
by WRJC WebMaster on February 25, 2025 at 7:10 PM
If you are looking for answers and tips on how to live your life to the fullest while managing diabetes, plan to attend this month’s Diabetes Connect. At this informative and engaging discussion, Mile Bluff’s team of experts will be […]
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on February 25, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Principal of Whitefish Bay elementary school charged in fatal drunk driving crash (WEST BEND) A Wisconsin school administrator is charged in a fatal drunk driving crash. Rebecca Salomon is associate principal of Cumberland Elementary School in […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on February 25, 2025 at 12:04 PM
The Packers are proposing to the NFL to eliminate the “Tush Push”. – The NFL Scouting Combine officially starts today. – Wisconsin and Marquette return to college hoops action tonight – The Brewers fell to the Mariners […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on February 24, 2025 at 10:17 PM
Trial for Ethan Hauschultz great-uncle delayed again (MANITOWOC) A trial that was supposed to start for Timothy Hauschultz, a man charged in the death of Manitowoc County child Ethan Hauschultz, has been delayed again. The trial was delayed after […]
-
Pfaff bill would give farmers “right to repair” equipment
by bhague@wrn.com on February 24, 2025 at 9:15 PM
A state lawmaker proposes legislation giving Wisconsin farmers the “right to repair” their equipment. State Senator Brad Pfaff (D-Onalaska) says farmers are currently prohibited from making repairs or having local shops do the work on […]
-
Murphy, Richard Bruce Age 87 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on February 24, 2025 at 8:36 PM
Richard Bruce Murphy, age 87, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2025 at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, Wisconsin. Mass of Roman Catholic Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 1, 2025 at the St. […]
-
Scholze, George T. Age 68 of Kendall
by WRJC WebMaster on February 24, 2025 at 8:35 PM
George T. Scholze, 68 of Kendall, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2025, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, La Crosse. He was born on November 24, 1956, to Cecil and Beatrice (Ball) Scholze in Kentucky. In 1997, George was united […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.