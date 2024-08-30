Social media is filled with skin care routines for girls. Here's what dermatologists recommend
Girls are bombarded on social media with advice from influencers touting elaborate skin care routines with high-priced serums, mists and creams. But what is the right skin care routine for preteens? Simple is best, dermatologists say. Before puberty hits, most…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Melrose-Mindoro Defeats Necedah in Football
by WRJC WebMaster on August 30, 2024 at 6:36 PM
-
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on August 30, 2024 at 10:51 AM
The Brewers blanked the Giants – The Badgers kick off their college football season tonight
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on August 30, 2024 at 10:25 AM
Former president Donald Trump campaigned in La Crosse Thursday night. (LA CROSSE) The Republican nominee held a brief 30-minute town hall event where he addressed several issues including immigration and the economy. He also came out in support of […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Bob Hague on August 30, 2024 at 8:50 AM
Department of Health Services confirms two deaths, one hospitalization from West Nile Virus (UNDATED) The deaths mark the first in the state this year due to the disease. DHS Disease Epidemiologist Rebecca Osborn says the cases originate out of […]
-
Titletown Report for 8/30/2024
by Bill Scott on August 30, 2024 at 6:05 AM
Christian Watson’s hard work to rid himself of previous injury issues, appears to be paying off. And the Packers are going with another rookie kicker to start the season.
-
Allen, Robert Harry Age 96 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on August 28, 2024 at 3:16 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 8/27
by WRJC WebMaster on August 28, 2024 at 3:16 PM
-
Wonewoc-Center Volleyball Sweeps Kickapoo in Season Opener
by WRJC WebMaster on August 28, 2024 at 3:15 PM
-
Evans, Donald M. Age 77 of Oxford
by WRJC WebMaster on August 27, 2024 at 3:21 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.