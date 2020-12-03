Social Distance with Santa This Sunday at Elroy Legion Hall

Kids wishing to see Santa Claus this holiday season will still be able to in Elroy this Sunday, during the Social Distance Santa Drive Up Breakfast. The event will take place this Sunday December 6th from 8:30am until 11:30am at the Elroy Legion Hall on 402 Franklin Street. The Breakfast cost is $5.00 but those under six are free. There will even be opportunities to take a photo with Santa although to make sure Santa can take flight this Christmas Eve you will not be able to sit on Santa’s lap. The event is subject to weather if the temps drop to 20 degrees or below. Sundays forecast is calling for highs in the mid 30s.

Source: WRJC.com







