'So, the election is over': Paul Ryan says it's time to move on to an 'orderly transfer of power'
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 GENERAL ELECTION, CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
Former House Speaker Paul Ryan said Tuesday that ‘attacks on our voting system really need to stop.’
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
COVID cancels longtime rivalry between Wisconsin and Minnesota
by Bill Scott on November 25, 2020 at 4:19 AM
As the week began, the possibility was growing that the Badgers wouldn’t be able to play their Saturday home game against the Minnesota Gophers because of rising COVID numbers in the Minnesota football program. That became reality on […]
-
Wisconsin not flattening the curve on new COVID-19 infections
by Bob Hague on November 25, 2020 at 3:29 AM
Despite some encouraging trends, Wisconsin is not flattening the coronavirus curve, and as Thanksgiving approaches, hospitals and public health agencies are urging people to stay home, in order to decrease the spread of COVID-19. And for the first […]
-
Green Bay police investigating pedestrian and vehicle crash on west side
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 25, 2020 at 1:24 AM
The intersection was closed for about two hours.
-
'So, the election is over': Paul Ryan says it's time to move on to an 'orderly transfer...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 25, 2020 at 12:38 AM
Former House Speaker Paul Ryan said Tuesday that 'attacks on our voting system really need to stop.'
-
Wisconsin recount live: Dane County Board of Canvassers won't throw out ballots collected...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 25, 2020 at 12:31 AM
Follow live updates from the Wisconsin election recount taking place in Dane and Milwaukee counties, paid for by President Donald Trump's campaign.
-
Conservative group files last minute lawsuit to prevent certification of Wisconsin votes
by Raymond Neupert on November 24, 2020 at 11:26 PM
A conservative group has filed a lawsuit to prevent the state from certifying the election results. The lawsuit, filed by the Wisconsin Voters Alliance, seeks to have the State Supreme Court prevent the Elections Commission from certifying the […]
-
Wisconsin reports more than 100 deaths from COVID-19 in one day for first time as health...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 24, 2020 at 10:53 PM
The average daily COVID-19 death toll over the last seven days was 53; two months ago it was five.
-
How much Wisconsin deer hunters love their sport: Woman shoots doe days after giving birth
by Wausau Daily Herald on November 24, 2020 at 10:49 PM
Hannah Bandura gave birth to Daniel on Nov. 16. She and her husband arranged for her to take time for her passion, and continue her lucky streak.
-
Juneau County Reports 12 New Cases of COIVD19 but Drop in Active Cases
by WRJC WebMaster on November 24, 2020 at 10:24 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.