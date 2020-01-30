Snyder, Reba Age 82 of Friendship

Reba Snyder, age 82, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Villa Pines Living

Center in Friendship.

Interment at the Mount Repose Cemetery will be held at a later date.

Reba was born June 18, 1937, in Beattyville, Kentucky to Albert and Maude (Cole) Osborne. She married Wavy Snyder on July 1, 1976, in Denver, CO. Reba enjoyed crafts, knitting, and crocheting. She also loved watching WWE and western movies. She and Wavy traveled frequently and enjoyed family time with children & grandchildren.

Reba was preceded in death by her husband, Wavy V. Snyder; Parents, Albert & Maude Osborne and brothers, Russel, Jake, Ervie, and Eugene Osborne.

She is survived by her sons, Al Sawyer of Kankakee, Illinois; Dan (Beverly) Sawyer of Lacrosse, Indiana; step-son, Wavy Snyder of Yale, Illinois; daughters, Paulette Carroll of Forest City, Illinois; Laura Donohue of Friendship; Misty (Jay) Sawyer of WI Rapids, Wisconsin; step-daughters, DeeAnn (Jason) McGinnis of Ft. Worth, Texas and Tracy & Dawn Snyder. She is further survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and

further information.

Source: WRJC.com





