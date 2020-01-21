Snowmobile safety is a focus this week

A reminder for safe snowmobiling. Captain April Dombrowski, DNR Recreational Safety Section Chief, says smart, sober operation is the lesson of International Snowmobile Safety Week. “It’s really about practicing that zero alcohol,” she said. “It’s a personal choice to refrain from drinking any alcoholic beverage, until you’re done operating any motorized vehicle for the day.” […]

