Snowmobile Crash in Near Kendall

On Wednesday January 17th 2024, just before 1:00pm the Monroe County 911 Communications Center received a 911 call from a 3 rd party advising that her sister was involved in a crash with a snowmobile at an address on Hwy 71, just west of the Village of Kendall. After more information gathering, emergency responders were able to locate the crash which occurred where the snowmobile trail crosses a private driveway.

Deputies investigating the crash found that Charlie Neitzel of New Lisbon had been traveling the trail on his 2021 Skidoo when he failed to yield at the driveway. Lori Bandle of Kendall was driving up the driveway

when Neitzel struck the front of Bandle’s vehicle, causing him to be ejected from the snowmobile. Neitzel suffered minor injuries from the crash that did not require medical attention. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Kendall Fire Department, and Wilton Ambulance.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.