Snow totals increase for Wisconsin winter storm expected Friday night, with highest amount nearly 12 inches
The heaviest snow is expected to fall after 6 p.m. Friday,
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
New Lisbon School Board
by WRJC WebMaster on December 9, 2021 at 8:59 PM
-
Democratic lawmakers propose penalties for sending unsolicited lewd images
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 9, 2021 at 8:45 PM
The legislation seeks to promote sexual consent and reduce harassment and abuse, the lawmakers said.
-
Kohl's board is going to be challenged again by activist investors, a Reuters report says
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 9, 2021 at 7:50 PM
Macellum Advisors GP LLC will nominate new directors to the Kohl's board because not enough has been done to improve the business, according to Reuters.
-
Snow totals increase for Wisconsin winter storm expected Friday night, with highest...
by Stevens Point Journal on December 9, 2021 at 6:50 PM
The heaviest snow is expected to fall after 6 p.m. Friday,
-
Case against Allouez teen accused of East River Trail attack on hold until February
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 9, 2021 at 5:32 PM
Prosecutor, defense attorney in case of attack on woman in De Pere cite significant paperwork in adjourning the case until February.
-
City of Mauston Meetings
by WRJC WebMaster on December 9, 2021 at 5:22 PM
-
Juneau County Jail Roster
by WRJC WebMaster on December 9, 2021 at 5:20 PM
-
Wisconsin Health Officials Report Increase in COVID Boosters
by WRJC WebMaster on December 9, 2021 at 5:17 PM
-
Major Winter Storm Looming Over Western Wisconsin Friday Afternoon
by WRJC WebMaster on December 9, 2021 at 5:16 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.