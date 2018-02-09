Snow falling across upper Midwest leaves roads treacherous
CHICAGO (AP) — A winter storm moving across the Great Lakes that’s forecast to drop about a foot (1/3 meter) of snow in some areas created treacherous driving conditions Friday, closed schools and forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
