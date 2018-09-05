Smoky Fire Forces Evacuation Of Hospital Patients

No injuries were reported when a smoky fire forced the evacuation of patients from Whitehall Hospital and Gundersen Tri-County Care Center. Those patients were first moved to other rooms in the medical facility but were later transported to other temporary location. The hospital and care center was closed but is expected to reopen sometime today (Wednesday). Officials didn’t know how many patients were affected. The fire apparently started in a heating unit and firefighters were able to contain the problem quickly.

Source: WRJC.com

