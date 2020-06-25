Smith, Jeanette Chris age 50 of Big Flats

Jeanette C. Smith “Chris”, age 50, of Big Flats, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly on June 13, 2020.

A celebration of her life will be Sunday, June 28, 2020, at her brother Rob’s home in Adams.

Jeanette was born on October 10, 1969, in Ontonagon Michigan to Clark & Dorthy (Roehm) Smith.

She graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in 1987.

Jeanette enjoyed watching NASCAR, hanging out with her children, and going boating on the lake.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, and her father Clark.

Jeanette is survived by her sons Alex (Samantha Lumby) Peterson, Tyler Peterson; 2 grandchildren Kaden Peterson & Audreyanah LaFever; mother, Dorthy Smith; sister, Annie (Todd) Wright-Allard; brothers Rob Smith & Clay (Heather) Smith, and former husband/good friend Pete; she is further survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.