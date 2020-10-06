Smith, Harold Leroy, Age 83 of Mauston

Harold Leroy Smith, age 83, passed away on Saturday, October3, 2020 at Fair View Nursing Home in Mauston, WI. Harold was born in Mauston on November 13, 1936 to Edwin and Alice (Manthey) Smith.

Harold worked for many years in the Mauston area on family farms, most notably the B.C. Johnson and Buchmeier Family Farms. He worked as a grounds keeper for many years at the Dairymen’s Country Club in Boulder Junction, WI. After returning to the Mauston area, Harold started his own lawn care and snow removal business serving the Mauston area.

He was a devoted fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Wisconsin Badgers, and NASCAR. He was an active member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He spent many hours with his fellow Knights washing dishes and helping around the Church and School.

Harold’s hobbies included snowmobiling, four wheeling, and many travels with the Buchmeier Family. Harold especially enjoyed dressing up as Santa Claus during the Christmas season and visiting many Mauston area families. Harold was a hard worker and will be remembered for his care and generosity.

Harold is survived by brother Kenneth Smith, sister-in-law Evelyn Smith, in addition to many nieces and nephews. Harold also leaves behind the Steve and Lisa Buchmeier Family who were close friends and always welcomed him into their home as one of their own family. Harold was preceded in death by his parents, sister Shirley Mills and brother Donald Smith.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 401 Mansion St., Mauston, WI with Rev. Fr. John Potaczek presiding. Friends can call from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service at the church. Face masks and social distancing will be practiced.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bank of Mauston in care of Harold Smith.

The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff of Fair View Nursing Home and the Mile Bluff Medical Center for their loving care of Harold.

For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com

Source: WRJC.com







