Smith, George B. Age 91 of Lyndon Station

George B. Smith, age 91, of Lyndon Station died on Wednesday Dec. 23, 2020 at his home. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday December 30, 2020 at 1:00p.m. at the Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon. Relatives and friends may call at the Hare Funeral Home on Wednesday from noon until the time of service. Burial with Military Honors will be in St. Paul’s Catholic Cemetery in New Lisbon.

Source: WRJC.com







