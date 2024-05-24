Smith and Barker Advance to State Meet for New Lisbon

The New Lisbon Track and Field Team competed Thursday night at the WIAA Sectional meet in Bangor alongside 35 other teams who brought athletes fighting for a spot to participate in the State Track and Field next weekend at UW La Crosse.

Blake Smith rose to the occasion and with a School Record throw of 51’ 4” took the Sectional Championship and punched his ticket to State.

Jameson Barker earned his spot at Sectionals with a school record 41.61 time in the 300 meter hundred hurdles and continued his momentum by finishing 3rd at Sectional and also earning a trip to State.

This is the 7th consecutive year excluding the covid year that New Lisbon has had athletes representing New Lisbon at the WIAA State Track and Field Meet.

Source: WRJC.com







