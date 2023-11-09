Smart, John “Jack” Age 88 of Mauston

John “Jack” Smart; age 88 of Mauston, Wisconsin passed away peacefully Friday, November 3, 2023, at Mile Bluff Hospital in Mauston, Wisconsin surrounded by his loving family.

A Memorial Service for Jack will be held Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station with Fr Jey Yobu celebrating. Visitation will be held at Conway-Picha Funeral Home on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Jack will be laid to rest at St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery in Mauston following the service with Military Honors being held at the cemetery.

Jack was born December 15, 1934, in Mauston, the son of Charles “Hugh” and Glennie (Driscoll) Smart. He played football at Madonna High School. Jack married the love of his life Rita Robinson on May 14, 1955, and the couple enjoyed 68 wonderful years of marriage together. Jack proudly served 39 years in the Wisconsin Army National Guard. Jack was a member of the Wisconsin State High Power Rifle Team, where he earned the title of Distinguished Marksmen. Jack spent many years as a hunter safety instructor, where he taught the rules and regulations that come with being a successful hunter. He was an avid trap shooter as a member of the Camp Douglas Sportsmen’s Club, where he enjoyed this hobby with his wife Rita. Jack loved hunting and fishing, he was a mentor for his sons and daughters, as well as his grandson’s and granddaughter’s.

In his retirement years Jack was an avid reader, Packer’s fan and enjoyed watching wildlife along with his grandchildren. You could often find him in his favorite recliner in front of the pellet stove wrapped in his green army blanket watching the military and history channels, as well as keeping updated on the state and federal news. Jack and Rita spent many years enjoying the wilderness of Alaska with his son John and wife Joan, yet he made sure to find the time to spend with his family on Sunday trips to his parent’s cabin or to the lake, 4th of July celebrations and snowball fights at his sister Sharon’s house in Wisconsin Rapids.

Jack is survived by his wife, Rita, and his 8 children: John (Joan) Smart, Patrick, Michael, Timothy, Anthony (Barbara) Smart, Joan Mantilla, Connie (James) Walsh, and Theresa (Doug) Tremain. His 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Tom, sister Sharon, Grandson Christopher, nephew Steven, son-in-law Manuel and daughter-in-law Birgit.

The family extends their sincere gratitude to Mile Bluff Medical Center and Fairview Nursing Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church of Mauston or Dis-abled Veterans “DAV” of Mauston.

Source: WRJC.com







