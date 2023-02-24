Small Siouxland Christian wins big at speech competition

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — When the judge got up from her seat and hugged all 12 members of Siouxland Christian’s choral reading group last Saturday, Marcus Ketchelos thought another critic’s choice award might be in store for a school…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.