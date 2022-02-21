Slow-moving storm to drop 3-4 inches of snow in Wausau area, wintry mix in Green Bay, Fox Valley, and freezing rain in Milwaukee area
Central Wisconsin could see between 2-5 inches of snow. The eastern parts of the state are expected to see more freezing rain and sleet.
Green Bay police seek person of interest for questioning after man shot, killed outside...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 21, 2022 at 10:52 PM
A 31-year-old Green Bay man was shot, and later died, according to police. Officials arrested a 15-year-old from Milwaukee who possessed a handgun.
UW-Superior athletes create 'The Hockey Guys,' reaching 1.3 million followers on TikTok
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 21, 2022 at 10:34 PM
The Hockey Guys TikTok account has more than 1.3 million followers and 34 million likes.
Patients hospitalized with COVID-19 drop below 700 for the first time since last summer
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 21, 2022 at 10:18 PM
In addition, the Wisconsin Hospital Association on Monday reported another decline in intensive care patients.
Oconto County Sheriff's Office reopens investigation into strip searches at Suring High...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 21, 2022 at 10:02 PM
The sheriff's office on Monday denied a reporter's open records request for documents related to the case because it said it could compromise it.
Green Bay utility says its Lake Michigan drinking water is safe, but endorses...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 21, 2022 at 9:42 PM
Meanwhile, a utility serving other Green Bay-area communities has not had its drinking water tested for PFAS since 2014.
Roberts (Pavlicek), Evelyn age 88 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on February 21, 2022 at 8:31 PM
After tie-breaking draw, Aron Obrecht to face Steve Campbell for Green Bay City Council
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 21, 2022 at 8:16 PM
Tied candidates for Green Bay City Council Aron Obrecht and Andrew Gerlach pull envelope to determine facing off in the general election.
Asberry, Terry James Age 54 of Mauston & Formerly of Detroit, MI
by WRJC WebMaster on February 21, 2022 at 7:37 PM
