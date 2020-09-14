Slotty, Robert Kenneth Age 87 of Rural Wonewoc

Robert Kenneth Slotty of rural Wonewoc, along the picturesque rolling hills of Summit Township, passed away following a battle with mesothelioma, at home surrounded by his family on September 14, 2020.

Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Irene Frances (Schuster) Slotty, and both of his parents, Bruno and Verona (Raschein) Slotty; as well as many relatives and friends. Robert was born on July 3, 1933 in the Township of Honey Creek, Denzer, Wis. Raised in Sauk City, Wis., Robert “Bobby” joined the United States Navy to serve his country from 1952 to 1956 as a Metalsmith Third Class. He and Irene married in 1961 and they settled in Milwaukee where he helped craft the largest four-faced clock (at the time) in the world at Allen-Bradley. Bob and Irene moved the family to the Town of Summit in the early 1970s, where his children prospered in a country childhood. Most notably in his career, Bob worked for Allen-Bradley, Milwaukee, Wis., and retired from Grede Foundries, Reedsburg, Wis., in 1998. He had a long and enriching retirement, traveled the world and was able to see most of the seven continents. He had a deep love of his German heritage and especially enjoyed Africa and Croatia.

Bob was many things: master craftsman, welder, gentleman farmer, scuba diver, father, husband, grandpa and friend. In the tradition of his blacksmith father, he fixed many a tractor and vehicle and built a home on the spot he loved.

Bob leaves behind a family who will miss him dearly including son David (Terri) Slotty of Wonewoc; daughter Linda (Matthew) Meister of Reedsburg; daughter Laura (Daniel) Mihm of Baraboo; and the grandchildren that he fished with, hunted with and loved: Jackson Mihm, Luke Meister, Jamie Brice, Jeremy Brice, David Moll, Jon Moll and Lydia Moll. He also leaves behind friend, Shirley Krasovich; family and friends that enriched his life.

All those who knew Bob found him to be a positive life force and a truly decent human being. He was the original Green Bay Packers fan and loved to watch his Grandchildren at the pond, ballgames, musicals and anything they chose to do.

Bob appreciated the fact that there was beauty in ordinary things. His land and his pond were laboratories of learning for his family. His first thought was of others, and he spoke often of the world he was leaving behind for his children and grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Picha Funeral Home, 402 Center Street, Wonewoc, Wis. The family requests that visitors socially distance with masks. A private memorial will be held at a later date.

The Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc is assisting with arrangements, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.