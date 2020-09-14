Slotty, Robert Kenneth Age 87 of Rural Wonewoc
Robert Kenneth Slotty of rural Wonewoc, along the picturesque rolling hills of Summit Township, passed away following a battle with mesothelioma, at home surrounded by his family on September 14, 2020.
Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Irene Frances (Schuster) Slotty, and both of his parents, Bruno and Verona (Raschein) Slotty; as well as many relatives and friends. Robert was born on July 3, 1933 in the Township of Honey Creek, Denzer, Wis. Raised in Sauk City, Wis., Robert “Bobby” joined the United States Navy to serve his country from 1952 to 1956 as a Metalsmith Third Class. He and Irene married in 1961 and they settled in Milwaukee where he helped craft the largest four-faced clock (at the time) in the world at Allen-Bradley. Bob and Irene moved the family to the Town of Summit in the early 1970s, where his children prospered in a country childhood. Most notably in his career, Bob worked for Allen-Bradley, Milwaukee, Wis., and retired from Grede Foundries, Reedsburg, Wis., in 1998. He had a long and enriching retirement, traveled the world and was able to see most of the seven continents. He had a deep love of his German heritage and especially enjoyed Africa and Croatia.
Bob was many things: master craftsman, welder, gentleman farmer, scuba diver, father, husband, grandpa and friend. In the tradition of his blacksmith father, he fixed many a tractor and vehicle and built a home on the spot he loved.
Bob leaves behind a family who will miss him dearly including son David (Terri) Slotty of Wonewoc; daughter Linda (Matthew) Meister of Reedsburg; daughter Laura (Daniel) Mihm of Baraboo; and the grandchildren that he fished with, hunted with and loved: Jackson Mihm, Luke Meister, Jamie Brice, Jeremy Brice, David Moll, Jon Moll and Lydia Moll. He also leaves behind friend, Shirley Krasovich; family and friends that enriched his life.
All those who knew Bob found him to be a positive life force and a truly decent human being. He was the original Green Bay Packers fan and loved to watch his Grandchildren at the pond, ballgames, musicals and anything they chose to do.
Bob appreciated the fact that there was beauty in ordinary things. His land and his pond were laboratories of learning for his family. His first thought was of others, and he spoke often of the world he was leaving behind for his children and grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Picha Funeral Home, 402 Center Street, Wonewoc, Wis. The family requests that visitors socially distance with masks. A private memorial will be held at a later date.
The Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc is assisting with arrangements, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com
Source: WRJC.com
-
'Inconceivable!': More than 110,000 tune into 'A Virtual Princess Bride Reunion'...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 14, 2020 at 9:21 PM
Some 110,000 people tuned into "A Virtual Bride Reunion" on Sunday night, making the event an inconceivable fundraising win for Wisconsin Democrats.
-
UW-Madison chancellor Rebecca Blank stands by decision to begin school year with...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 14, 2020 at 9:07 PM
The UW-Madison faculty senate is set to vote on a plan Monday that would limit students' long-distance travel as administrators work to control an outbreak of COVID-19 on the campus.
-
Monday COVID-19 positivity test rate remains high
by Bob Hague on September 14, 2020 at 8:46 PM
Nearly one in five new COVID-19 test results reported in Wisconsin on Tuesday were positive. The state Department of Health Services reported 771 — or 19.7 percent — of 3,920 new test results came back positive. The seven-day average of […]
-
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Nearly 20% of tests are positive as state reports fewer tests...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 14, 2020 at 8:44 PM
Of the nearly 4,000 tests the state reported, about 20% were returned positive, contributing to Wisconsin's highest-ever rate of positive tests.
-
Ron Johnson says Donald Trump should win 'at least one' Nobel Peace Prize
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 14, 2020 at 8:39 PM
Ron Johnson also indicated the U.S. Senate committee he chairs will soon release a report that is aimed at Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
-
Active Covid19 Cases Decrease in Juneau County Despite 10 More Cases Reported on Monday...
by WRJC WebMaster on September 14, 2020 at 8:16 PM
-
Juneau County to hold Free Covid-19 Testing This Saturday (9/19)
by WRJC WebMaster on September 14, 2020 at 8:15 PM
-
Local Health Departments Issuing Public COVID-19 Notifications about Event Held in Local...
by WRJC WebMaster on September 14, 2020 at 8:15 PM
-
University Of Wisconsin-La Crosse Suspends Classes For 2 Weeks
by WRJC WebMaster on September 14, 2020 at 8:14 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.