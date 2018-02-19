Slippery mess to linger into Tuesday morning

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect into Tuesday afternoon thanks to additional rounds of light snow, sleet, freezing drizzle, and freezing rain. Ice accumulations could reach .10 to .25" in spots. Drier weather moves in for Wednesday and early Thursday.

Source: WAOW.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.