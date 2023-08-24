Slinger HS student is winner of 2024 DNR sticker design contest
We have a state park sticker contest winner. The Department of Natural Resources announced that Slinger High School sophomore Samantha Williams is the winner of the 2024 Wisconsin State Park and Forest vehicle admission sticker design contest. Her winning design illustrates the tenderness between a loon and chick afloat on a calm body of water. […] Source: WRN.com
-
Did Vivek Ramaswamy plagiarize Barack Obama during the Republican presidential primary...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 24, 2023 at 9:14 PM
Chris Christie said Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy sounded like "ChatGPT" during the debate tonight in Milwaukee.
-
Want to be an organic vegetable farmer? This Wisconsin program is growing the workforce
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 24, 2023 at 9:08 PM
Wisconsin is home to the first registered apprenticeship program for organic vegetable farm management in the U.S.
-
Slinger HS student is winner of 2024 DNR sticker design contest
by Bob Hague on August 24, 2023 at 8:49 PM
We have a state park sticker contest winner. The Department of Natural Resources announced that Slinger High School sophomore Samantha Williams is the winner of the 2024 Wisconsin State Park and Forest vehicle admission sticker design contest. Her […]
-
Who won the first Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee? How NY Times, Washington...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 24, 2023 at 7:41 PM
Nikki Haley and Mike Pence found praise while Ron DeSantis fell flat and Ramaswamy fielded the most attacks.
-
Mauston Loses Close Tennis Match to Sparta in the Heat
by WRJC WebMaster on August 24, 2023 at 6:38 PM
-
Bice: Winners and losers from the Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM
With Donald Trump absent, candidates Vivek Ramaswamy, Ron DeSantis, MIke Pence and others tried to break through at the GOP debate in Milwaukee.
-
Here's what Republican voters at Milwaukee debate gatherings had to say about the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 24, 2023 at 4:57 PM
Voters watching the Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee rated the candidates' performances. Here's what they had to say.
-
In competing events, Trump and his 8 challengers offer split-screen view of GOP's future
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 24, 2023 at 4:37 PM
Trump and eight of his presidential primary challengers spoke to voters Wednesday night in a split-screen duel for the future of the Republican Party,
-
Kaul says Republicans can’t replace WEC administrator Wolfe
by Raymond Neupert on August 24, 2023 at 3:07 PM
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul says Republican lawmakers can’t replace the head of the commission which administers elections in Wisconsin. The Democratic AG sent a letter to the director of the Legislative Council this week. Kaul said […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.