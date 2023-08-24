Slinger HS student is winner of 2024 DNR sticker design contest

We have a state park sticker contest winner. The Department of Natural Resources announced that Slinger High School sophomore Samantha Williams is the winner of the 2024 Wisconsin State Park and Forest vehicle admission sticker design contest. Her winning design illustrates the tenderness between a loon and chick afloat on a calm body of water. […] Source: WRN.com







