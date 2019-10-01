Slightly Better Week for Harvest in Wisconsin
It was deja vu for many Wisconsin farmers last week as most areas of the state saw above normal temperatures, frequent showers and overcast skies.
Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Wisconsin speeders: Police say drivers who feel ‘need to go fast’ cause crashe...7 hours ago
- Trump ag secretary Sonny Perdue says dairy farms will survive, but may have to get bigger7 hours ago
- Martin, Larry Roger Age 80 of Elroy7 hours ago
- Heavy rain is forecast for state, with 3 to 5 inches possible locally; a flood watch is in...7 hours ago
- Flu season off to an early start, says state health department8 hours ago
- Juneau County Jail Roster10 hours ago
- World Dairy Expo Kicks-Off in Madison13 hours ago
- Slightly Better Week for Harvest in Wisconsin13 hours ago
- Motorists Urged to be Safe Around Equipment at Harvest Time13 hours ago
- Badger men’s basketball picked sixth in Big Ten preseason poll1 day ago
- Rural New Lisbon Resident Involved in Crash Near Hillsboro1 day ago
- House Dems ready to proceed on impeachment1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.