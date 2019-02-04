Slick roads and ice warnings for Northwoods

The mild temperatures we’ve had over the weekend are giving way to seasonable cold, which could be a problem to the far north. National Weather Service meteorologist Roy Eckberd says it’ll be more than just slick, foggy roads in northern Wisconsin. “Significant ice accumulations, from generally Tomahawk and Wausaukee on northward, where we’re looking for […]

Source: WRN.com





