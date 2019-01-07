“Slender Man” Stabbing Case Attorney Files Appeal

The attorney for one of the two girls who stabbed a classmate in 2014 says his client shouldn’t have been tried as an adult. Morgan Geyser is serving 40 years in a mental institution for her role in the “Slender Man” stabbing case. Geyser stabbed Payton Leutner 19 times, but Leutner survived. Geyser’s attorney says her interviews with police were invalid due to her state of mind. Co-defendant Anissa Weier is serving 25 years.

