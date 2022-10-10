'Slavery, plagues and forced assimilation': Why a movement is growing to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples' Day
Many in Indian Country say it’s time for Indigenous Peoples’ Day to become an official holiday replacing Columbus Day. Here’s what it means to them.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
'Slavery, plagues and forced assimilation': Why a movement is growing to replace Columbus...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 10, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Many in Indian Country say it's time for Indigenous Peoples' Day to become an official holiday replacing Columbus Day. Here's what it means to them.
-
Tim Michels says he will divest from his family business if he's elected governor....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 10, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Brownsville-based Michels Corp. has received more than $1.1 billion from Wisconsin for construction projects since 2014, according to state records.
-
With Keland House for sale for $725K, Two Rivers Still Bend owner says owning a Frank...
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on October 10, 2022 at 10:00 AM
'When you own one of these special homes, it isn't like you go to Menards to buy a new door,' said Michael Ditmer, owner of Still Bend in Two Rivers.
-
Many Packers fans couldn't get tickets for London game, but that didn't keep them from...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 9, 2022 at 10:29 PM
The U.K. & Irish Packers Group held watch parties for ticketless Packers fans at the Hippodrome Casino and Bloomsberry Lanes in London.
-
Green Bay Packers fans love London, even if the tailgating conditions can't match Lambeau...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 9, 2022 at 7:46 PM
Green Bay fans who traveled to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium missed their brats and cheese curds, but still enjoyed spending time with other Packers fans.
-
Photos from The Judds' The Final Tour concert at Resch Center
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 9, 2022 at 4:56 PM
Wynonna Judd, Martina McBride and Ashley McBryde perform Oct. 8, 2022, at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
-
Green Bay Packers fans from Wisconsin, to nobody's surprise, make London their own
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 9, 2022 at 1:05 AM
Packers fans from Wisconsin are enjoying London and meeting up with European Packers fans, while Giants fans seems scarce.
-
5 takeaways from the debate between Ron Johnson, Mandela Barnes: A clash over crime and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 8, 2022 at 11:58 PM
Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes clashed over crime and abortion during Friday night debate.
-
Photos from National Railroad Museum's Great Pumpkin Train
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 8, 2022 at 11:15 PM
Thousands of people attended the National Railroad Museum's annual Great Pumpkin Train event on Oct. 8, 2022. The event also will be
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.