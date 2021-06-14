Slagle, Orville D. Age 56 of Wisconsin Dells

Orville D. Slagle Jr., age 56, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021, at his home.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Interment will be at the Davis Corners Cemetery. Visitation will be 12:00 p.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at Roseberry’s Funeral Home.

Orville was born October 16, 1964, in Kenosha, Wisconsin to Orville and Cleo (Roberts) Slagle. He graduated from Bradford High School in 1983.

Orville and Barbara (Podella) married on September 21, 1985. They have two children Melissa and Matthew Slagle. Orville retired from Abbvie.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, traveling, spending time with family, and the champagne of beers.

Orville was preceded in death by his mother Cleo.

He is survived by his father Orville Slagle Sr, wife Barbara Slagle, kids Matthew and Melissa, grandchildren Lucky, Austin, Bryce, Luna and Stella. Siblings Gary, Cheryl Mitchell, and Laura Gitzlaff.

Source: WRJC.com







