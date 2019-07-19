Sjoquist, Geraldine J. Age 82 of Necedah

Geraldine J. Sjoquist, age 82, of Necedah, Wisconsin, passed away July 17, 2019, at the Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin. Memorial Services will be held Tuesday, July 23, 2019, 3:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Pastor Daren DeFord will officiate. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Tuesday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.

Source: WRJC.com





