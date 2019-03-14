Six Week Concert Series to Close Down Superior Avenue

The Tomah Chamber and Visitors Center will be holding a six week concert series in downtown Tomah beginning on the 4th of July of this year. On March 12th, the Tomah Chamber and Visitors Center President/CEO Tina Thompson approached Tomah’s City Council, asking them to close down the 800 block of Superior Avenue to hold the concert series. The Wisconsin DOT approved the request in late February.

The concert series will be on Thursday evenings from 6:00 until 9:00 pm starting on July 4th and continuing on July 11th and 18th and August 1st, 8th and 15th. Thompson stated that bands will not be local bands as not to compete with Americana Music in the Park, which is a separate and well lauded community event. “Americana Music in the Park is a wonderful community event featuring area artists and the richness of our local musical culture. Our event will feature out of the area musicians and, at the root of it, is focused on economic development and increasing the traffic in Tomah’s downtown…we’re just using music as the catalyst”. Chamber officials were able to meet with leadership from Americana Music in the Park and all parties agreed to move forward with their scope of work with the spirit of collaboration in mind and Tomah’s best interests at heart.

“2019 is the year for Tomah”, said Thompson at the Tuesday night meeting. “We’ve been building up to this point for years. We’ve done the downtown master plan, we’ve done the surveys, we’ve done the planning…this is our year to implement.”

The concert series will be a family friendly affair with a “kid zone” featuring games and fun activities for children, but will also have food vendors and beer sales for the adults. The event will be free and open to the public. Sponsorship and volunteer opportunities are available to businesses and organizations.

Thompson signed in to a five year contract for this event with the belief that this will grow throughout the years, bringing significant impact to Tomah’s economic profile.

