Six UW-Platteville students recently at ground zero for the coronavirus are now being monitored
Six students who have arrived at UW-Platteville after spending time in the coronavirus hot zone of Wuhan, China, are being monitored.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
