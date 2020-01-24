Six UW-Platteville students monitored for coronavirus, as second U.S. case confirmed in Chicago
Six students who have arrived at UW-Platteville after spending time in the coronavirus hot zone of Wuhan, China, are being monitored.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
