Six takeaways from White House insider Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony to Jan. 6 committee
Donald Trump was OK with armed supporters at his Jan. 6 rally. That and 5 other takeaways from White House insider Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony to Jan. 6 committee
Source: Politifacts.com
Appleton Boy Scouts back home; 2 injured troop leaders stay at Missouri hospital after...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 29, 2022 at 12:53 AM
The two Boy Scout troop leaders will stay at a hospital in Columbia, Missouri, until they're in a more stable condition to travel.
Severe thunderstorms make way to central and northeast Wisconsin
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 29, 2022 at 12:13 AM
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 8 p.m. for Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Portage, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara and Wood counties.
Tony Evers, Josh Kaul file lawsuit challenging Wisconsin's 1849 law banning abortions,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 29, 2022 at 12:08 AM
The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Dane County Circuit Court and argues the longstanding abortion ban that had been unenforceable since 1973 under Roe v. Wade.
Suring superintendent resigns six months after controversial strip searches of students
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 28, 2022 at 11:48 PM
The school board approved a resignation agreement with Kelly Casper earlier this month, according to meeting records.
Ron Johnson touts faith-based Joseph Project jobs and training program in tour with...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 28, 2022 at 11:26 PM
Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson was joined by former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley as he touted a faith-based inner-city jobs and training program in Milwaukee.
Allouez woman reported missing, endangered; she was last seen Friday at bus station in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 28, 2022 at 10:51 PM
Darice Lauren Marie White was last seen Friday at a Greyhound bus station in Mississippi.
Large-scale fish die-off reported in Green Bay and Fox River; cause unknown and DNR...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 28, 2022 at 10:36 PM
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources began investigating the die-off on June 20 after it began receiving reports of dead fish on June 18.
Appleton-area Boy Scouts, adults on Amtrak train that derailed in Missouri after striking...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 28, 2022 at 8:18 PM
The scouts and parents from troops 12 and 73 were returning from a weeklong 'adventure trek' in New Mexico.
Michael Gableman sued after comments about deleting public records linked to the 2020 GOP...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 28, 2022 at 7:41 PM
While testifying last week in a separate case, Gableman said, "Did I delete documents? Yes, I did."
