Six Packers named All-Pro

Six Green Bay Packers players were named to the Associated Press All-Pro team on Friday, including QB Aaron Rodgers, WR Davante Adams, T David Bakhtiari and C Corey Linsley named to the first team. Linebacker Za’Darius Smith and cornerback Jaire Alexander were also named second team All-Pro. The four first-team selections are the most the […]

