Sipe, Jesse Louis Age 69 of Friendship
Jesse Louis Sipe III, age 69, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away Saturday, May 18, 2024, at his home.
Memorial services will be at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2024, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service on Saturday at Roseberry’s Funeral Home.
Jesse was born April 17, 1955, in Chicago, Illinois to Jesse and Dolores (Haske) Sipe II.
He married Diane K. Nix on May 4, 2000, in Las Vegas.
Jesse enjoyed fishing trips and being around family and friends.
Jesse was preceded in death by his parents: Jesse & Dolores Sipe II; brother, John Sipe; half-brother, Steve Gortva; half-sisters: Laura & Linda; and brother-in-law, Dave McIntyre.
Survivors include his wife: Diane Sipe; sons: Jesse Sipe IV, Nathon Sipe & Anthony (Erin) Sipe; daughter, Krista (Paul) Mountain; grandsons: Aiden Sipe Snyder (son of Krista Mountain), Able & Ashton Sipe (sons of Anthony & Erin Sipe); sister: Sandy McIntyre and her children: Caity & Cody; half-sister, Dee Halon; stepsister, Jackie Wagner; stepbrother, Charles Wagner; sister-in-law, Sharon Sipe; nephew, David Sipe; niece, Stephanie (Michael) Russell and their children: Hayden & Aaron Russell; nephew, Daniel Stephens and his children: Lilly, Addison & Alexis Stephens. Jesse is further survived by many other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Roseberry's Funeral Home is assisting the family.
further information.
