Sioux City program aims to fill downtown vacancies
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — In a bid to recruit tenants for some of downtown Sioux City’s many vacant commercial spaces, the group Downtown Partners is offering a program of rent relief for new businesses.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
USPS carrier shot and killed while delivering mail on Milwaukee's north side, police say
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 10, 2022 at 6:48 PM
Mayor Cavalier Johnson's office has confirmed that a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was shot and killed in the city Friday night.
-
New interactive nature journal for Toft Point created by UWGB program to be available...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 10, 2022 at 11:01 AM
The book features original illustrations of the flora and fauna of Toft Point, poetry and space for visitors to write and sketch their observations
-
Secretary Karen Timberlake steps down from Wisconsin Department of Health Services
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 9, 2022 at 11:59 PM
Karen Timberlake is stepping down from the agency after overseeing the state's COVID vaccine rollout and response to monkeypox
-
Fresh off win on same-sex marriage, Sen. Tammy Baldwin proposes federal travel fund for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 9, 2022 at 10:42 PM
The chances of the bill becoming law may be "slim," the Wisconsin senator said. But she hopes to at least raise awareness.
-
UW System board approves raises for campus chancellors ranging from $5K to $15K
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 9, 2022 at 9:05 PM
Most chancellors will see their base pay increase by 2%, but one chancellor will get a 6% salary bump.
-
Science saved a UWGB professor's life. Now it's his mission to inspire future innovators.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 9, 2022 at 8:21 PM
Brian Merkel has spent 25 years at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay paying forward the gift of science and medicine.
-
Door County's Peninsula Music Festival names new director
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 9, 2022 at 7:29 PM
Rune Bergmann served as a guest conductor with PMF for two concerts in its 2022 season. The permanent position had been vacant for three years.
-
Timberlake to step down as DHS secretary
by Bob Hague on December 9, 2022 at 6:35 PM
State Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake is stepping down. Timberlake has headed DHS since January of 2021, when Governor Tony Evers appointed her to succeed Andrea Palm, who left to serve in the Biden administration. […]
-
Kewaunee CAFO manure spreading case to be heard by Door County judge
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 9, 2022 at 5:52 PM
A new court date has not yet been set for the three men charged with sending pollutants into state waters, filing fraudulent reports and conspiracy.
