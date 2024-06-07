SINGLE-VEHICLE CRASH RESULTS IN INJURIES
Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports a single-vehicle crash occurred Sunday evening, June 2, 2024, at approximately 7:30 PM, in rural La Farge, WI, in the town of Stark. Chelsea Lynn Collar, age 37, of La Farge, WI was operating a 2007 Honda Pilot traveling east on State Highway 82, near County Road D, east of the village of La Farge. While negotiating a curve to the left, the vehicle travelled onto the right shoulder. During an apparent overcorrection, Collar lost control. The vehicle traveled across the highway, went off the left side, struck an embankment, overturned, and came to rest upright. Chelsea Collar was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained serious injuries. She was transported to Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital in Hillsboro by La Farge Ambulance. The La Farge Fire Department assisted at the scene. The incident remains under investigation.
Source: WRJC.com
