Single Vehicle Accident near Hillsboro Results in Only Minor Injuries

A single vehicle accident on February 10th at 12:22am. Tristan J. Fish, age 21 of Richland Center, WI. was operating his vehicle traveling southbound on Straight Road in the Township of Hillsboro when he failed to negotiate a left curve, striking a fence and entered a field. Tristan was transported to Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital in Hillsboro for suspected minor injuries. Assisting at the scene was the Hillsboro Fire

Department and the Hillsboro Ambulance Service.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.