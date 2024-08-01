Simone Biles makes history with second all-around Olympic gymnastics title, 8 years after her first

Simone Biles edged Rebeca Andrade of Brazil during a tense all-around gymnastics final Thursday to become a two-time Olympic champion. Biles’ total of 59.131 was just ahead of Andrade at 57.932. That’s one of the closest calls Biles has ever…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







