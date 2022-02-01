Simmons, Fannie Ellen Age 92 of West Bend and Formerly of Mauston

Fannie Ellen Simmons (nee McMillan), 92, of West Bend, formerly of Mauston, passed into the loving arms of Jesus, Friday, January 28th, 2022 surrounded by family at The Waterford at West Bend.

Fannie was born July 27th, 1929 to Walter and LaVerna McMillan in Mauston and graduated from Mauston High School. She was united in marriage to Marvin John Newlun in 1948, divorced in 1972. They had 5 children together. Fannie later met and married Earl Simmons in 1975. She lived in Mauston for 88 years and then in 2017 she moved to her assisted living apartment in West Bend, Wisconsin to be closer to her daughter.

Fannie worked over 40 years for Schultz Bros. Department Store in Mauston as their bookkeeper where she was well known by many in the community.

Fannie enjoyed embroidery, playing Yahtzee, and took great pleasure in teaching each of her grandchildren her favorite card game of 500 Rummy.

Family was very important to Fannie and she was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

She is survived by two sons, Peter (Betty) and Marvin Newlun (Patty Turkington), both of New Lisbon; daughter, Donna (Doug) Nygaard of West Bend; daughter-in-law, Elaine (Lee) Nowak of Wisconsin Rapids; 13 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren; sisters, JoAnn Johnson of Mauston and Sandy Daniels of Madison; sister-in-law, Virginia McMillan of Mauston; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Earl Simmons and Marvin Newlun; two sons, John and Walter Newlun; brothers, Dickie and Harry McMillan; sister, Dorothy Baker; brother-in-law, Everett “Dale” Daniels; sister-in-law, Caroline McMillan; and grandson, Shane Carr.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, February 3, 2022 at the Mauston United Methodist Church with Pastor Anita officiating. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at the church. Interment will follow at Mauston City Cemetery.

The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Debbie & all the wonderful caregivers at The Waterford at West Bend where Fannie lived in her assisted living apartment for the last 4-1/2 years.

The family also wishes to thank Heartland Hospice nurses Anne, Mike, Kelly and Julie, as well as Marcy, MSW for the wonderful care they provided Fannie and the family.

Source: WRJC.com







