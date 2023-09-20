Silver Wolves Homecoming Football Game Spoiled by Belmont Braves

The Wonewoc-Center/Weston 8-man football co-op fell to Belmont 28-6 on Saturday, spoiling Wonewoc-Centers homecoming game. Belmont nearly ran the opening kickoff back but a good tackle by Calissa Keller stopped the returner at the Silver Wolves 34 yard line. Just 3 plays after the opening kickoff Belmont took the lead on a 5 yard touchdown run by Chance Reuter who also scored the two point conversion to give the Braves an 8-0 lead. Belmont would get another score right before halftime to garner a 14-0 lead and struck first in the 2nd half going on top 22-0. Wonewoc-Center/Weston was pinned back to their own six yard line when running back Brock Sprotte found running room down the right sideline for a 94 yard touchdown run to put the Silver Wolves on the scoreboard, however that’s as close as Wonewoc-Center Weston would get falling 28-6. Brock Sprotte ran for over 100 yards in the loss. Wonewoc-Center/Weston falls to 1-4 on the season.

