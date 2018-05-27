Silver alert canceled for missing West Allis man
The alert said Roderick Greengrass was last seen Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at his residence, 8901 W. Lincoln Ave., in West Allis.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
