Signed in purple ink, Minnesota dedicates highway to Prince
The late pop superstar Prince is being honored in Minnesota as the state renames a stretch of highway after him. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz used purple ink on Tuesday to sign a bill that runs past Prince’s Paisley Park museum…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Fond du Lac police seek nationwide search warrant for suspects in triple shooting. Here's...
by Fond du Lac Reporter on May 9, 2023 at 7:01 PM
Authorities also released more details about the May 7 shooting on Tuesday. Here's the latest on the case and search for the suspects.
Shooting threats at Preble High and Edison Middle schools lead to added security;...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM
The Green Bay Police Department has identified the individual making the Edison threats and is still investigating the Preble threat.
Murph Honored by MBMC
by WRJC WebMaster on May 9, 2023 at 5:47 PM
Outrage overflows at board meeting over Wausau East band teacher who used racial slurs
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 9, 2023 at 5:17 PM
Nearly 30 speakers expressed support for an Asian American family in Wausau who filed a harassment and discrimination complaint that was dismissed.
Pelton, John T. (Jack) Age 76 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on May 9, 2023 at 5:16 PM
Carlson, Ronald (Ronnie) Carl Age 79 formerly of Adams-Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on May 9, 2023 at 2:43 PM
Theisen, Romauld “Romie” Matthias Age 86 of Rural Wisconsin Dells
by WRJC WebMaster on May 9, 2023 at 2:42 PM
Local Prep Scores from Monday 5/8
by WRJC WebMaster on May 9, 2023 at 2:40 PM
Brookwood/Royall Split SBC Baseball Double Dip
by WRJC WebMaster on May 9, 2023 at 2:39 PM
