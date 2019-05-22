Sign Board Vandalized in Monroe County

As a result of the I-90/County M bridge replacement project, residents on Heritage Ave. are noticing an increase in traffic flow. The Sheriff’s Office agreed to an increased presence on Heritage Ave. and the use of our speed/traffic data gathering sign board. On Friday, May 17 with the assistance of a Town of Tomah employee, Sgt. Lee installed the sign board on Heritage Ave. The sign board was working well until 10:54 pm when Sgt. Lee received a message from the sign board indicating that it experienced a significant impact. Sgt. Lee investigated, and found the speed sign board and post laying in the ditch. The post had been wiggled loose and lifted out of the post hole. The 4×4 pole and speed sign board were thrown down onto a barb wire fence and then fell to the ground. There were rocks on the ground near the speed sign board. It was apparent that someone intentionally threw the rocks at the sign. There is no doubt that this was an intentional act.

If anyone has information as to who the offender is that committed this criminal act, we would appreciate a call to Sgt. Lee at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. 608.269.2117

The incident occurred on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 10:54 pm

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.