Sievert, Keith A., age 51, of Friendship

Keith A. Sievert, age 51, of Friendship, Wisconsin died Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at his home in Friendship, Wisconsin.

A memorial gathering will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2017 at the Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin.

Keith was born January 22, 1966 in Chicago, Illinois to Robert C. and Alma D. (Seldin) Sievert. He graduated from Lyden Township High School. Keith worked for Wal-Mart in Lake Delton as a maintenance associate.

Keith enjoyed fishing and playing guitar, and was a member of a neighborhood band in his younger days.

Memorials may be directed in Keith’s memory to St. Jude’s Children Hospital or Make a Wish Foundation.

Keith was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Alma Sievert; brother, Scott; and sister, Susan Vraniak.

Survivors:

Uncle: Jim and Shirl

Aunt: Dorothy

Further survived by several cousins, other relatives, and his friends.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Source: WRJC.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.